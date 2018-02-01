¿Fotografías o pinturas hiperrealistas? Esta es la duda que se plantea el espectador al ver por primera vez las obras de Chiamonwu Joy, una artista nigeriana de 23 años que ha causado fascinación en redes sociales cuando hace unos días salió del "anonimato" al presentar su obra en público.



Lo hizo en la red social de Twitter con siguiente anuncio: "Mi nombre es Chiamonwu Joy. Soy una artista nigeriana hiperralista. Dibujo con lápices de carbón sobre papel. Todos esos son dibujados". Con su última frase, Chiamonwu se refiere a los archivos adjuntos a su tuit: pinturas hiperrealistas que perfectamente nos pueden hacer confundirlas con fotografías.



Su talento fue incapaz de pasar desapercibido al público, que puso de manifiesto su agrado por la obra otorgando más de 180.000 'me gusta' a la publicación.







My name is Chiamonwu Joy, A Nigerian Female Hyper-realistic Charcoal Artist. I draw with charcoal pencils on paper. These are all drawings. pic.twitter.com/f0nfuVIgHt — Chiamonwu_Joy_Art (@ChiamonwuJoyArt) 17 de enero de 2018

Title: 'Gone Are Those Days I'



The first from my OLD TESTAMENT Series.



Graphite and Charcoal pencils on Strathmore paper.



Art completed pic.twitter.com/IYtTrBRzKS — Chiamonwu_Joy_Art (@ChiamonwuJoyArt) 2 de noviembre de 2017

A Throwback Artwork I drew Late Last Year.



Title: 'Deeper Than This'



Size: '22 × 27' inches



Charcoal Pencils On Paper



This is a Drawing pic.twitter.com/Eq4pGkbAlw — Chiamonwu_Joy_Art (@ChiamonwuJoyArt) 21 de enero de 2018

Su serie de retratos tiene una calidad tridimensional tan convincente que parecen capturados con una cámara, y eso eso lo que ha logrado cautivar al público en Twitter.Si te ha gustado, puedes encontrar más de su trabajo en Instagram.