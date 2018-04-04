Servicios
04 de abril de 2018
Muere a los 33 años la 'instagramer' motera Annette Carrion en un accidente

La joven se cayó por un barranco con su moto cuando circulaba por una autopista en California

04.04.2018 | 22:03
Carrion en una imagen de su perfil de Instagram.

La popular motera e 'instagramer' estadounidense Annette Carrion, de 33 años, falleció el pasado sábado mientras circulaba con su motocicleta por una autopista en california.

Carrion iba conduciendo una moto Triumph a más de 120 kilómetros por hora por la Ortega Highway, cuando se salió en una curva debido al exceso de velocidad y se fue por un barranco.

La motera había creado un grupo de mujeres motoristas, las Red Line Ravens, y era una de las 'instagramers' más famosas de EEUU. En su perfil de la red social mostraba cada día su pasión por las motos y la velocidad.

 

Happy #MotoMonday, everyone! If anyone is in the Long Beach area, I´ll be at @lbbmwmoto this Wednesday, March 14th covering the BMW Cross Border rally for work - I asked them not to be upset, since I don´t own a BMW, but they assured me that they liked Triumphs too. LOL. I´m excited to meet the owners and capture some cool content for them - I´m hoping I don´t end up walking out with a BMW S1000RR. Have you ever bought a bike on impulse? ???? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift ?? @jmyjamstyle

Una publicación compartida de Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) el







 

??New Video Alert?? Do loud pipes save lives? Debatable. What´s not debatable is how sexy the SC Project exhaust looks on @jmyjamstyle´s Aprilia! Check out my new video (link in bio) to hear what it sounds like, and see the first ride with it on. Let me tell you, this pipe turned a lot of heads. What aftermarket exhaust is your bike rocking? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #aprilia

Una publicación compartida de Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) el
