La inocentada de una joven a su padre al convertir coles de Bruselas en bombones

Judy Brown, cantante, tuitera y amante de las bromas a su padre, aprovechó el ambiente festivo y distendido de la Navidad para preparar y gastar una de las bromas virales más épicas que circulan por Internet estos días: la de convertir coles de Bruselas en bombones.
Al padre de Judy le encantan los bombones y en Navidad no pueden faltar nunca en la mesa. Para la familia, incluida la propia Judy, esto es un secreto a voces, por lo que la joven aprovechó el dato para planear la broma.
Some of you out there may recall that in 2016 I played an excellent Christmas prank on my long-suffering Dad. It worked a treat. pic.twitter.com/srfaVgLF2J— Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018
And so, yesterday, home for Christmas and with the devil at my elbow, I embarked on my most audacious sprout prank yet. pic.twitter.com/zr24u6Ve0g— Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018
While he was out I dipped the sprouts in chocolate, rolled them in chopped hazelnuts, and did all I could to replicate the iconic Ferrerro. pic.twitter.com/UgvLOXeXWJ— Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018
I re-wrapped and (this is crucial) re-sealed the box with its original tape and a tiny dab of glue. Then secreted it amongst a bag of tasty gifts from my Aunt and retired to watch from afar pic.twitter.com/hkIThpvByI— Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018
I am still chuckling. I will all day long. I know his retribution will be swift and terrible, but no Christmas gift could be greater than this: seeing my Dad, despite his efforts to avoid it, unwittingly eat a raw sprout. Merry Christmas, one and all. pic.twitter.com/RYV6pvYqbe— Judy Brown (@mcjude) 25 de diciembre de 2018