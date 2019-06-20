¿De qué color son las bolas?

Las bolas de esta imagen parecen amarillas, rojas y púrpuras aunque, en realidad, son todas marrones. El efecto óptico que nos impide darnos cuenta de ello se produce cuando franjas sucesivas de azul, verde y rojo dividen las esferas.









A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/ro1zpVxLm2 — David Novick (@NovickProf) 14 de junio de 2019

Your image, with all colours whose Lab color distance from (RGB) #f5c882 is in the 20th percentile or greater, replaced by #ffffff. pic.twitter.com/3iSN8P2ZEE — Jon Seymour (@jonseymour) 15 de junio de 2019

As explained by @generuso, Munker-Wihite and similar illusions work because the acuity of vision of color is not as great as the acuity of vision of form. See also https://t.co/MrcZxPjuFg. — David Novick (@NovickProf) 15 de junio de 2019

A *four*-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellow, orange, light-green, and light-violet. In fact, all have exactly the same base color (RGB 236,255,131). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/5AJNnkOWZp — David Novick (@NovickProf) 17 de junio de 2019

A three-color confetti illusion with cubes, which appear to be blue, green, and yellow but in fact are all exactly the same light-green color (RGB 198,255,189). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/L5PvZQjWci — David Novick (@NovickProf) 15 de junio de 2019

A new Munker illusion with partial confetti effect: The four spheres appear to be gold, red, blue, and silver but are all exactly the same color (base color RGB RGB 255,216,255). Original png at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/XqbuSQ1cJ2 — David Novick (@NovickProf) 7 de mayo de 2019

El autor de la ilusión óptica, David Novick, confirma que las bolas tienen(RGB 255,188,144) y que el efecto aumenta a medida que uno reduce el tamaño de la imagen. Las esferas lucirían de estaEl profesor --que se dedica a enseñar Educación en Ingeniería y Liderazgo en la Universidad de Texas en El Paso (EEUU)-- ha avisado en su cuenta de Twitter de quedeberíamos concentrar nuestra atención en lasy no en las esferas: según ha explicado, la ilusión óptica se produce porque percibimos mejor las formas de los objetos que los colores.Esta es una de las ilusiones deLa ilusión de Munker es un efecto que lleva al cerebro a organizar la información de acuerdo con la luminancia percibida del objeto. En esta ilusión influye la percepción del color o de los colores adyacentes. La palabra clave aquí es la asimilación. Esta ilusión óptica eque nos hace percibir más luminosidad en los tonos cuando están más cerca de colores blancos que de negros. El perfil de Novick está lleno de ellas: