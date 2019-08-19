Servicios
Incidente viral

Brutal ataque del dueño de un restaurante a unos turistas españoles en Albania

El hombre se subió a la partera delantera del coche de la familia y rompió la luna para agredirles

19.08.2019 | 10:39

Una familia de turistas españoles sufrió hace unos días un impactante ataque en Albania. El dueño de un restaurante en el que habían estado se subió a la parte delantera del coche en el que viajaban e intentó agredirles por haberse quejado de la comida y del servicio del local.



En el vídeo del ataque, grabado por uno de los turistas, se puede ver cómo el hombre rompe el cristal de la parte delantera del coche mientras el conductor recorre una carretera repleta de otros vehículos. Tres kilómetros después, el dueño del restaurante se bajó del coche e intentó abrir la puerta del conductor.



Las imágenes fueron difundidas por el periodista albanés Vincent Triest a través de sus redes sociales. Según explicó el periodista, el restaurante del protagonista de la agresión tiene muy malas críticas en la web TripAdvisor.



Además Triest confirmó que tras este brutal ataque el Ministro de turismo albanés, Blendi Klosi, se reunió con la familia atacada y les regaló unas flores en señal de disculpa.

