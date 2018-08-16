La música rinde tributo a Aretha Franklin

Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Elton John y Barbra Streisand son algunas de las estrellas que lloran en las redes sociales la muerte de la legendaria cantante Aretha Franklin, que falleció hoy en Detroit (EE.UU.) a los 76 años.
"Tomemos todos un momento para dar las gracias por la hermosa vida de Aretha Franklin, la reina de nuestras almas, que nos inspiró a todos durante muchos, muchos años", dijo McCartney en Twitter.
Let´s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 16 de agosto de 2018
I´m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin.— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) 16 de agosto de 2018
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It´s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) 16 de agosto de 2018
The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin— Elton John (@eltonofficial) 16 de agosto de 2018
Elton xx
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 de agosto de 2018
Consulta aquí a información dos premios de música do noso diario