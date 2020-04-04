Servicios
Pink, positivo en coronavirus: "Esta enfermedad es seria y real"

La cantante dona 1 millón de dólares a un hospital y a una fundación de la ciudad de Los Ángeles

04.04.2020 | 13:25
La cantante Pink.
La cantante Pink.

La cantante Pink ha querido revelar las circunstancias que ha pasado con su familia para concienciar a todos sus fans de que deben quedarse en casa. La intérprete ha publicado este viernes una imagen donde se la ve con uno de sus hijos y donde afirma que ha dado positivo en las pruebas de coronavirus COVID-19.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.??

Una publicación compartida de P!NK (@pink) el



La intérprete de The Raise Your Glass explica que ella y su hijo de 3 años Jameson comenzaron a notar los primeros síntomas del COVID-19 hace unas semanas. " Hace dos semanas mi hijo de 3 años, Jameson, y yo mostramos los primeros síntomas del COVID-19. Afortunadamente, nuestro médico de atención primaria tenía acceso a test y yo di positivo", comienza explicando.

"Mi familia y yo hemos estado en casa y continuamos cumpliendo las instrucciones que nos dio nuestro médico. Solo hace unos días, volví a hacerme el test y ya di negativo", continúa explicando sin desarrollar si su hijo Jameson dio también positivo como ella o no.

Donación de 1 millón de dólares

Una historia en la que Pink quiere concienciar a todos los ciudadanos norteamericanos de la peligrosidad del virus: " Esta enfermedad es seria y real. La gente necesita saber que esta enfermedad afecta a jóvenes y viejos, a gente sana y enferma, a ricos y a pobres, así que debemos poder hacer test gratis y accesibles para proteger a nuestro hijos, a nuestras familias, a nuestros amigos y a nuestras comunidades".

Una petición que le ha llevado a hacer una donación millonaria: "Para apoyar el esfuerzo que están haciendo los profesionales sanitarias que están en la primera línea todos los días, he donado 500.000 dólares al Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund en Philadelphia en honor a mi madre, Judy Moore, quien trabajó allí 18 años en los servicios de Cardiopatias y Transplantes. Además, he donado 500.000 dólares a la Ciudad de Los Ángeles, concretamente a la Fundación del Alcade para esta emergencia sanitaria por el COVID-19".
