12 de agosto de 2018
12.08.2018
MOTOCICLISMO. MotoGP

Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Austria de MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo se impuso a Márquez en un duelo vibrante que no se decidió hasta la última vuelta

12.08.2018 | 15:58

El español Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) le ganó el mano a mano de la última vuelta a su compatriota Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) para sumar su tercera victoria de la temporada al imponerse en el Gran Premio de Austria de MotoGP, que se disputó hoy, domingo, en el circuito Red Bull de Spielberg.

Lorenzo, que suma ya tres victorias en lo que va de temporada, supo jugar sus bazas hasta la última curva y aunque en el "ADN" de Marc Márquez estaba intentarlo de cualquier forma y manera, en las últimas curvas de la última vuelta se "dejó ir" para evitar un error que le impidiese aumentar su ventaja en la clasificación provisional del mundial hasta los 59 puntos con que ahora cuenta sobre el italiano Valentino Rossi, sexto en Spielberg.

Márquez es ahora más líder de la clasificación del mundial, en la que Jorge Lorenzo pasa de la quinta a la tercera posición, a doce puntos del segundo puesto, que todavía ocupa el italiano Rossi, y con uno de ventaja sobre su compañero de equipo, el italiano Andrea Dovizioso, quien se tuvo que conformar con la tercera plaza.

Dovizioso fue quien sorprendió a Márquez en el momento de la salida pero apenas dos curvas más tarde Márquez intentó superarlo y ese duelo inicial entre ambos fue aprovechado por Jorge Lorenzo para colocarse primero, mientras la indecisión de Dovizioso era también aprovechada por Alex Rins (Suzki GSX RR) para llegar a la tercera plaza, aunque le quitó rápido esa posición otra vez el italiano.

En la segunda vuelta, en la curva dos, el piloto de Repsol Honda le gana el hueco a Lorenzo y se pone primero con los dos pilotos de Ducati, Jorge Lorenzo y Andrea Dovizioso, tras él, mientras los pilotos oficiales de Yamaha seguían con su particular sufrimiento, undécimo el italiano Valentino Rossi y decimosexto el español Maverick Viñales.





Al contrario, quien sí hizo una buena salida fue el español Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP) que desde la quinta línea de la formación de salida -decimoquinto-, en la primera vuelta era noveno y en la

Márquez tiró con fuerza para intentar escaparse a ritmo de vueltas rápidas consecutivas en cuatro ocasiones (vueltas dos, tres, cuatro y cinco), pero en la cuarta vuelta apenas contaba con cuatro décimas de segundo sobre Jorge Lorenzo, con Dovizioso a poco más de siete décimas de segundo y en la quinta "sólo" había ganado unas milésimas de segundo respecto a sus rivales.

En el séptimo giro el piloto de Repsol Honda volvió a protagonizar otra vuelta rápida y también en la octava, la sexta de carrera, que le permitió aumentar su ventaja hasta poco más de ocho décimas de segundo sobre el dúo de Ducati, en donde el italiano Dovizioso también marcó vuelta rápida en el octavo giro, pero décima a décima, el hueco del líder del mundial era cada vez mayor.




Con Márquez, Lorenzo y Dovizioso por delante se formó otro trío de pilotos con el británico Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V), el italiano Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) y el español Alex Rins, con Tito Rabat (Ducati Desmosedici GP17) un poco descolgado de ellos, en una más que meritoria séptima plaza, con el italiano Valentino Rossi (Yamaha YZR M 1) intentando alcanzarlo.

Al final del decimotercer giro, cuando Marc Márquez había llegado a tener poco más de un segundo de ventaja, ésta cayó hasta poco más del medio segundo sobre Lorenzo, mientras Dovizioso se convirtió en espectador de excepción a la búsqueda de su oportunidad.

Poco a poco las diferencias se fueron estrechando hasta que en el decimoctavo giro fue la primera vez en que nuevamente Lorenzo le "metió rueda" a Márquez, que respondió bien al ataque y siempre con Dovizioso esperando su oportunidad.

A final de recta, al principio de la decimonovena de las 28 a que estaba programada la carrera Lorenzo supera a Márquez y Dovizioso se cuela cediendo unos metros muy importante; pero el líder del Repsol Honda no tardó en meterle la moto a Lorenzo por dentro; a partir de ahí cada uno de los dos esperó su oportunidad para superar al rival.

Lorenzo comenzó el decimonoveno giro como líder, momento en el que intentó cambiar el ritmo para sorprender a Márquez y dejarlo "colgado", pero el vigente campeón del mundo no cejó en su empeño de buscar la victoria en "Territorio Ducati" y se quedó pegado a él.




Mientras, Dovizioso se esforzó por recuperar el terreno perdido tras su error a final de recta, pero de manera infructuosa, pues a cuatro vueltas del final su diferencia con la cabeza de carrera era de dos segundos.

Vigésimo sexta vuelta, a menos de tres para el final, Jorge Lorenzo se pasó de frenada en la curva tres y el error lo aprovechó Marc Márquez para recuperar el liderato, aunque en la curva de entrada a meta el de Ducati ya volvía a estar primero.

Una vuelta más tarde y en el mismo sitio, curva tres, Márquez se metía por dentro a Lorenzo y le recuperaba la primera posición, pero el de Ducati tampoco arrojó la toalla.

Comenzó la última vuelta con Lorenzo adelantando a Márquez por velocidad en la recta, nueva oportunidad en la curva tres pero Lorenzo esta vez cierra bien la puerta a Márquez, que al final se tiene que conformar con la segunda plaza.

Rossi tuvo que ir remontando posiciones desde la decimocuarta que ocupó en la salida y la sexta plaza es una buena recompensa, aunque insuficiente para las aspiraciones del nueve veces campeón del mundo, que dejó por detrás suyo a Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), el francés Johann Zarco (Yamaha YZR M 1), Álvaro Bautista (Ducati Desmosedici GP17), Tito Rabat (Ducati Desmosedici GP17) y Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1).

Fuera de los puntos, aunque llegó a estar décimo, concluyó Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP).
