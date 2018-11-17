Servicios
17 de noviembre de 2018
17.11.2018
Nueva heroicidad de Márquez: termina quinto con el hombro dislocado

El campeón del mundo volvió a boxes, se lo colocaron y terminó a una décima de la pole de Viñales

17.11.2018 | 17:06
El expiloto Emilio Alzamora traslada a Márquez a boxes tras la caída.

Marc Márquez está hecho de otra pasta. Es campeón del mundo desde hace tres grandes premios, no tiene necesidad de asumir más riesgos que los estrictamente necesarios para ganar el domingo la carrera en Cheste, pero este sábado ha vuelto a demostrar por qué es el número 1.





Al inicio de la sesión de clasificación, se fue al suelo en la curva Nico Terol y, al contrario de lo que en él es habitual, se hizo daño de verdad. Se le salió el hombro izquierdo entre evidentes gestos de dolor mientras se llevaba la mano a él. Alzamora lo recogió con la scooter para llevarlo al camión del equipo y, lejos de parar para ser atendido por los servicios médicos, pidió que le colocaran el hombro en su sitio para volver a salir a la pista en busca de una buena posición en la parrilla.




Y consiguió lo que quería, ya que aún logró acabar quinto y a una sola décima de segundo del autor de la pole, Maverick Viñales. Entre ambos saldrán también Rins, Dovizioso y Petrucci
