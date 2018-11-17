Nueva heroicidad de Márquez: termina quinto con el hombro dislocado

Marc Márquez está hecho de otra pasta. Es campeón del mundo desde hace tres grandes premios, no tiene necesidad de asumir más riesgos que los estrictamente necesarios para ganar el domingo la carrera en Cheste, pero este sábado ha vuelto a demostrar por qué es el número 1.







MARQUEZ GOES DOWN!



It looks like he has an issue with that problematic left shoulder...



Turn 4 been catching plenty of riders out as usual at the #ValenciaGP pic.twitter.com/vlrt2vnmjJ