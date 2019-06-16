Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Cataluña de MotoGP

We haven't seen the last of these two on the podium together! ??@marcmarquez93 is the first to congratulate @FabioQ20! ??#CatalanGP ?? pic.twitter.com/Zh48qg5FcB— MotoGP™ ?? (@MotoGP) 16 de junio de 2019
Chaos at turn 10! ??@lorenzo99, @AndreaDovizioso, @mvkoficial12 and @ValeYellow46 are ALL down! ??#CatalanGP ?? pic.twitter.com/qdtZJ7em44— MotoGP™ ?? (@MotoGP) 16 de junio de 2019
Another rider drops out of podium contention! ??@calcrutchlow is unable to slow down as he battles with good friend @jackmilleraus! ??#CatalanGP ?? pic.twitter.com/0qWqfsApX8— MotoGP™ ?? (@MotoGP) 16 de junio de 2019