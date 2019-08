Las imágenes de la semana

The contrail of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket is illuminated by the sun after liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, as viewed from 65 miles (around 105 km) away in Kissimmee, Florida, U.S., August 8, 2019. Aboard is the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite, designed to provide the U.S. military with highly secure communications. REUTERS/Gregg Newton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY