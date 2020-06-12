Las imágenes de la semana

A demonstrator holds a sign while during a Black Lives Matter protest in The Monument to the Women of World War II in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Mustafa Keskin wearing a protective face mask relaxes before taking a Turkish bath in the men's section of the historical Cemberlitas Hammam, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A demonstrator gestures during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

The hands of a statue of former Belgian King Baudouin are seen covered in red paint in Brussels, Belgium June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a joint news conference with Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A protestor poses like a corpse in a crime scene with a placard beside his body that reads "Oust Duterte" during a rally against the anti-terrorism bill on Independence Day, in University of the Philippines, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A demonstrator protests against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars while pools are closed due to curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Baghdad, Iraq June 10, 2020. Picture taken June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

A child runs along the beach at sunset during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Carlsbad, California, U.S., June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Mischa, 6, from Maryland, holds a bullhorn in front of Black Lives Matter protest sign near the White House in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Siberian Husky breeder Stephen Biddlecombe sits among some of his dogs at his home, in Tonbridge, Britain, June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS

Medical wokers hug eachother outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REUTERS