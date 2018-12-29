Trump culpa a los demócratas de la muerte de niños detenidos en la frontera

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, culpó hoy a los miembros del Partido Demócrata de las muertes de los dos niños indocumentados que han fallecido en las últimas semanas mientras estaban bajo custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos (CBP, por su sigla en inglés).



"Cualquier muerte de niños u otras personas en la frontera es estrictamente culpa de los demócratas y sus patéticas políticas de inmigración que permiten a las personas hacer un largo viaje pensando que pueden ingresar ilegalmente a nuestro país", apuntó Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.







Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can't. If we had a Wall, they wouldn't even try! The two.....

...children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn't given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit!