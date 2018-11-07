Servicios
07.11.2018
Estos son los ángeles de Victoria's Secret que desfilarán en el 'show' de 2018

El tradicional desfile de la firma de lencería tendrá lugar este 8 de noviembre en la ciudad de Nueva York

07.11.2018 | 09:26

Este jueves 8 de noviembre Victoria's Secret celebra en Nueva York su tradicional desfile. Las modelos que se colgarán las deseadas alas ya han llegado a la ciudad estadounidense.

Este año la cita trae un importante regreso, el de Gigi Hadid y Kendall Jenner, que repiten para la firma de lencería. Estos son otros ángeles de Victoria's Secret que verás este año sobre la pasarela:

Stella Maxwell

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dream day! Bts today shooting w my fam @victoriassecret ?? 5 days until the show!!

Una publicación compartida de Stella! (@stellamaxwell) el

Duckie Thot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

feeling Pretty in Pink ?? #VSFS2018

Una publicación compartida de Duckie Thot (@duckieofficial) el

Sui He

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

??

Una publicación compartida de ?? sui he (@hesui923) el

Candice Swanepoel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happyinternationalbikiniday ?? @tropicofc

Una publicación compartida de Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) el

Shanina Shaik

Devon Windsor

Barbara Fialho

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3 days... 3 dias... My forever favorite ?? @BrunoMars Calendar ?? Girls @VictoriasSecret Fashion Show 2012

Una publicación compartida de Barbara Fialho (@barbara) el

Kelsey Merritt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The @victoriassecret #VSFashionShow is in 3 days!!!! ?????????? ?? @victorrobertof

Una publicación compartida de Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) el

Behati Prinsloo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#JAXBEHATI ??

Una publicación compartida de Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) el

Josephine Skriver

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

fittings round 2. ?? #vsfashionshow

Una publicación compartida de Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) el
