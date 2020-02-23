Servicios
Kate Middleton publica su imagen más tierna con su hija Charlotte

La Duquesa de Cambridge se lanza en un proyecto para conocer un poco más cómo vive la ciudadanía británica la maternidad

La Duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton ha adquirido un protagonismo especial desde la salida de los Duques de Sussex de la Corona Británica. La Duquesa de Cambridge y el Príncipe Guillermo se han convertido en los únicos representantes jóvenes de la Familia Real Británica, un papel que han asumido llenando su agenda de actos y reuniones tan especiales como la última que ha protagonizado la nuera del Príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra.

Middleton lanzó hace unos días su ambicioso proyecto '5 big questions', impulsado por la Royal Foundation. Esta encuesta a escala nacional trata de conocer un poco más cómo vive la ciudadanía británica la maternidad y la paternidad, así como establecer nuevas vías para la formación y educación de los menores.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

? Have you completed The Duchess of Cambridge's #5BigQuestions on the Under fives survey? It's not too late to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood ?? visit the link in our bio before Friday 21st February to fill in the survey. It takes just 5 minutes ?? to answer five simple questions, and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. The survey designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible — recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.

Una publicación compartida de Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) el



Su encuesta la ha llevado a recorrer buena parte de Reino Unido desde Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking o Londres, haciendo una última parada en Irlanda del Norte.

Hace unos días publicó un vídeo en la cuenta de Kensington Palace donde agradecía todas las respuestas que habían dado a su encuesta pero pedía un último empujón: "Estoy muy agradecida de que hasta 200.000 personas hayan rellenado la encuesta, pero todavía no es demasiado tarde para dar tu opinión".



Una vez finalizada la encuesta, Kate ha querido mostrar su agradecimiento por la respuesta de la ciudadanía con una preciosa y tierna foto con su pequeña Charlotte. Una imagen donde se puede ver a ambas en el jardín infantil de su hogar.
