Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande y Miley Cyrus alertan sobre el coronavirus

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande y Miley Cyrus son algunas de las grandes estrellas de la música que están instando a sus fans a quedarse en sus casas confinados como medida responsable frente a la expansión del coronavirus.
A través de Instagram, Lady Gaga plantea que la enfermedad puede ser atajada con "amabilidad", añadiendo: "Esto nos recuerda lo que es sentirnos y ser un ser humano. Creo que es muy importante reconocer que somos y debemos ser una comunidad singular de tipo global. No podemos hacer esto sin amabilidad".
Y todavía ha reflexionado más: "El coronavirus no tiene prejuicios. Mi pensamiento para el día es aceptar que habrá momentos en que nos sintamos impotentes y fuera de control, pero podemos llenar ese espacio con amabilidad y ser parte de la solución a un problema mundial. Podemos crear sanación aprendiendo a ser amables y cuidarnos los unos a los otros durante este tiempo".
Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint... pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020
please pic.twitter.com/N9WkKyVNn1— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020
