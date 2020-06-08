Servicios
08 de junio de 2020
08.06.2020
Jennifer López se une a la lucha contra el racismo

La artista ha hecho públicas las primeras imágenes en las que aparece en una protesta por George Floyd

08.06.2020 | 11:43
Una imagen de archivo de Jennifer López.
Una imagen de archivo de Jennifer López.

Si el pasado domingo informábamos de unas declaraciones desgarradoras del artista Ricky Martin sobre lo que estaba ocurriendo en Estados Unidos, hoy Jennifer López ha mostrado por sus redes sociales su lado más solidario con la sociedad. Son muchos los famosos que han mostrado en estos días pasados su disconformidad contra la discriminación racial que hay en todas partes del mundo, pero sobre todo en EEUU, desde que se hizo público el vídeo de la muerte de George Floyd.

La cantante, desde entonces, ha subido en su perfil de Instagram muchas publicaciones mostrando cómo la gente ha salido a las calles luchando por la igualdad y en contra de esa maldita discriminación que sigue palpable en la sociedad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him. . Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. . America: It's time to listen.

Una publicación compartida de Alex Rodriguez (@arod) el



La artista se ha dejado ver con su pareja Alex Rodriguez por las calles con carteles en mano, mascarilla y gafas de sol. Nuevamente Jennifer López elegía un look de lo más discreto posible para evitar ser foco. Allí estaba protestando por una causa que afecta a todo el planeta y que cada vez está siendo más visible.

Con el siguiente mensaje, la cantante ha informado a todos los seguidores que las pancartas que lleva ella y su marido, son obras de sus hijos: "Hoy hice que Emme y Max nos hicieran a mí y a Alex una señal para la protesta. Max me dijo hace unos días: 'ya sabes mamá, ya que tienes seguidores como algunos youtubers y nos piden que apoyemos las cosas y nosotros lo hacemos, deberías hacerlo por George Floyd'. Le dije: 'Estoy planeando algunas cosas. ¿Quieres ayudar haciendo una señal? ¡Y lo hicieron!'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: "you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd." I said, "funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?" And they did!! ??? We talked about how if one person doesn't have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod

Una publicación compartida de Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el



Y el mensaje más importante es el que lanzaba Jennifer López en la misma publicación: "Hablamos sobre cómo si una persona no tiene justicia, nadie la tiene. Que este país fue construido sobre la creencia de libertad y justicia para todos. Debemos defender lo que creemos y luchar contra las injusticias en este mundo. Entonces continuamos protestando pacíficamente hasta que haya un cambio".
