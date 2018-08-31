Los 5 looks de la semana en Instagram

El verano está encarando su recta final y, por eso, ya empiezan a verse algunas prendas con mangas. Las combinaciones son múltiples y las publicaciones de las influencers en Instagram dan buena muestra de ello.
Desde vestidos que dejan atrás los tirantes y tapan hombros e, incluso, brazos, hasta camisetas con mangas o blusas.
??Giveaway Alert ?? To celebrate the start of this new season, I've partnered up with @furla and this time we'll be organising not one but TWO giveaways for all you bag lovers. For this one, we're giving away the lovely bag you can see on the photo. In order to enter contest, all you have to do is follow those three simple steps: 1) follow @furla 2) follow @lovelypepa 3) tag a friend in the comment section of this post I'll be announcing the winners on September 3rd. In the meantime, enjoy the last few days of summer ?? Alerta Sorteo ?? Para celebrar el comienzo de la nueva temporada estoy colaborando con @furla y esta vez organizaremos no uno sino DOS sorteos para todos los amantes de los bolsos. Empezamos con este precioso bolso que como podéis ver en las fotos es perfecto para el otoño. Para participar tenéis que seguir los siguientes pasos: 1) Seguir a @furla 2) Seguir a @lovelypepa 3) Etiquetar a un amigo en los comentarios de esta foto Anunciaré a los ganadores el día 3 de Septiembre. Mucha suerte!! #Thefurlasociety #FurlaFeeling #sponsored
|Lo último
|Lo más leído