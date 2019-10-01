Servicios
01 de octubre de 2019
01.10.2019
Fin del desarrollo

'Death Stranding' ya está listo para su debut

El videojuego de Hideo Kojima ha fnializado el periodo de desarrollo y ha entrado en fase Gold

01.10.2019 | 12:24
'Death Stranding' saldrá a la venta el próximo noviembre.

El esperado próximo gran lanzamiento del desarrollador japonés Hideo Kojima, 'Death Stranding', ha entrado en fase Gold. Esto significa que el videojuego ya está terminado en su fase de desarrollo, y listo para su llegada a PlayStation 4 el próximo 8 de noviembre de 2019. Así lo ha anunciado Kojima Productions en redes sociales.



En Death Stranding el jugador se pondrá en la piel de Sam Porter Bridges, un hombre cuya misión es recorrer una nación devastada para volver a unir a una sociedad fragmentada y salvar a la humanidad de la extinción inminente. En palabras del propio creativo, "Death Stranding es un videojuego de acción totalmente novedoso en el que los jugadores tendrán que volver a unir a ciudades aisladas y una sociedad fragmentada. La aventura está creada de manera que todos los elementos, incluidas la historia y jugabilidad, estén unidos por una misma conexión o hilo". En este sentido, Kojima asegura que el papel del jugador será el de "crear nuevos vínculos con jugadores de todas partes del mundo" con el objetivo de que, conforme vayan viviendo la experiencia, "lleguen a entender la verdadera importancia de forjar lazos con otras personas".



