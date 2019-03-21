Las 10 fotografías más impresionantes del concurso de National Geographic

Un concurso de fotografía lanzado en Instagram por la cuenta oficial de National Geographic animó a los usuarios a compartir sus fotografías más impresionantes de la fauna y la flora de nuestro planeta con el pretexto de celebrar los más de 100 millones de seguidores que la marca alcanzó en la red social.
En 24 horas, la revista recibió más de 94.000 menciones con la etiqueta #natgeo100contest y el equipo de National Geographic se tuvo que poner manos a la obra para reducir a 10 las imágenes más impactantes. La decisión final la dejaron para los más de 100 millones de seguidores, a los que se pidió que votaran por su favorita para que se convirtiera en la ganadora.
"Cada día nuestros fotógrafos te muestran su mundo. Por un día, te desafiamos a que nos muestres el tuyo".
El primer puesto fue para Ketan Khambhatta, con su maravillosa foto tomada en la Reserva Nacional Masai Mara, Kenia, quien fue premiado con un viaje junto con National Geographic para realizar un safari fotográfico en Tanzania valorado en más de 10.000 dólares.
A continuación, la fotografía ganadora y las del resto de los finalistas:
This late afternoon storm scared all the remaining tourists away. I stayed and found a spot at the edge of a rock to register the Grand Canyon continuing to get shaped by another storm. . . . . . @natgeo #natgeo100contest #canonusa #amazingplaces #travelphotographer #earthcapture #earthiswaiting #amazing_captures #discover_earth #eclectic_shotz #shotzDelight #megaphotographers #imageoftheday #thebestdestinations #lightningstorm @earththrupics #natgeoyourshot #grandcanyon #grandcanyonnationalpark
Congratulations to @natgeo for reaching 100 million followers. To celebrate I am posting my most Nat Geo inspired photo for the #natgeo100contest . I took this portrait of a #whaleshark surrounded by #sardines off of #mafiaisland #tanzania . This particular individual had a large but healed over sharkbite wound on its right pectoral fin which made it very distinctive. It also had a very curious personality and would actually change direction to swim directly over and investigate our boat. I tagged and observed this individual come back to this site for several years. For this shot I love the way the surface and the swirling school of sardines naturally frame the #shark. There is a great amount of movement in this still image. Whale sharks are a combination of size, power, and grace dressed up in a exotic pattern of spots. Their docile dispositions make them easily approachable. They have become a superstar of the marine #ecotourism industry and seeing them impresses everyone lucky enough to get in the water with them. #nature #naturephotography #wildlife #wildlifephotography #underwater #underwaterphotography #sharkdiving #africa #eastafrica #indianocean #fish #bigfish #spots #sharks #whalesharks #underwaterworld #sealife #seacreatures #underthesea #natgeoyourshot #snorkeling #natgeowild #aquaticadigital
One of my favorite images captured this year so far, I'm reposting this for the #natgeo100contest Congrats on all that you do, Natgeo! Keep it up! I think this photo perfectly captures the drama of predator/prey interactions; life or death for both animals can hinge on each hunt and each escape. Though it looks like the egret has a sure meal, this frog actually got away! #egret #greategret #frog #nature_sultans #allnatureshots #wildlifeonearth #wildlifeplanet #animalelite #splendid_animals #exclusive_wildlife #nature_perfection #wildlifephotographic #wildlife_supreme #wildplanetphotomag #photoarena_nature #animalfanatics #wildlife #wildlifephotography #nature #naturephotography #natgeo #natgeowild #floridawildlife #florida #nikon #birds #birdsofinstagram #ribbit #frogsleapwinery
Ipanema Beach, Rio, Brazil #natgeo100contest #SPi_Silhouettes #SPiCollective #SPi_Travel #friendsinperson #doubleyedge #spjstreets #natgeoyourshot #burnmyeye #cobblescope #womenstreetphotographers #friendsinshadowandlight #fromstreetswithlove #streetphotographyinternational #dreaminstreets #hikaricreative #challengerstreets #akasimagazine #burndiary #HCSC_street #zonestreet #MySPC #exxplorevision #380collective #natgeoyourshot #silhouette_creative #burnmagazine #dpsp_street #life_is_street #balkancollective #eyeshotmag
Here I share again my most loved photograph, which brought to my entire instagram blog many interesting followers?? These curious lambs are the little part of the huge animal market in Marneuli, Georgia. The market is divided into three parts: The horses' part, the sheep part and the cows' part. This rainy and cloudy day was the first day for me to be there and to see animal market at all. Shooting by shooting, slow by slow I got to this car and noticed those two lambs, sleeping inside cosily, then noticed this red leather armchair and started shooting untill the lambs woke up and I appeared in the car, ending up with this alive, true, sad and beautiful story ??????#natgeo100contest
I've posted this photo before but @natgeo just made it to 100 million followers and they are doing a little contest so I figured I'd throw my hat into the mix! Life of the Mara River is always perilous and the wildebeest crossings exemplify this perfectly. It is pure chaos. #natgeo100contest
I'm so honored to be in the top ten finalists (of 94,000 entries) in National Geographic's ?? contest @natgeo @lakesidebklyn @prospectpark Update: Man and beasts: National Geographic celebrates being the first brand to hit 100m Instagram followers by revealing the winner of its stunning photo contest Nearly 94,000 photos were entered worldwide for a 24-hour contest that celebrated the iconic magazine joining the same league as celebrities such as Selma Gomez and Justin Bieber. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6758393/Awesome-photos-National-Geographic-Instagram-photography-contest-100-million-followers.html?ito=email_share_article-bottom https://www.instagram.com/p/BujxJeeBPIn/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=16h4jbspepxg0
Galahs looking for water deep in Western Australia. Waterholes are the source of life in the outback, and we can get a clear picture of the pulse of biodiversity by camera monitoring. . . #birds #outback #australia #wildlifephotography #wildlife #natgeoyourshot #travel #explore #natgeotravel #birdsofaustralia #bns_birds #nature #naturephotography #birding #birdphotography @adam.greentree @joerogan @leonardodicaprio @conservation_conversation @birds_adored #birdography #natgeo100contest
El 23 de marzo podrán disfrutar en Vigo del espectáculo de improvisación Jamming, en el que los espectadores son una parte activa del show
Consulta aquí a información dos premios de música do noso diario