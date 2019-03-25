50 aniversario de Woodstock: conoce el cartel completo

Ya se conoce el cartel completo de la edición 50 Aniversario del Festival de Woodstock, que tendrá lugar del 16 al 18 de agosto en Watkins Glen (en el estado de Nueva York).

El ecléctico cartel cuenta con artistas que ya participaron en la edición original de 1969 como Santana, John Fogerty (ex Creedence Clearwater Revival), Dead & Company (exintegrantes de Grateful Dead), David Crosby (de Crosby, Stills & Nash), John Sebastian (fundador de The Lovin' Spoonful), Country Joe McDonald (líder de Country Joe and the Fish) y Canned Heat.

Junto a ellos, nombres tan variopintos como Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, The Killers, Chance The Rapper, Halsey, Run The Jewels, Vince Staples, The Raconteurs, Boygenius, Courtney Barnett, The Black Keys, The Lumineers, Imagine Dragons y muchísimos más.

El cartel completo incluye a:

The Killers

Jay-Z

Dead & Company

Miley Cyrus

Santana

The Lumineers

The Raconteurs

Chance The Rapper

The Black Keys

Sturgill Simpson

Imagine Dragons

Halsey

Cage The Elephant

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters

Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Swears

John Fogerty

Greta Van Fleet

Portugal. The Man

Leon Bridges

Gary Clark Jr.

Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros

Brandi Carlile

Janelle Monáe

Young The Giant

Courtney Barnett

Common

Run The Jewels

The Head And The Heart

Maggie Rogers

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Bishop Briggs

David Crosby And Friends

Dawes

Margo Price

Nahko And Medicine For The People

India.Arie

Vince Staples

Judah And The Lion

Earl Sweatshirt

Boygenius

Reignwolf

Anderson East

Akon

Princess Nokia

John Sebastian

Melanie

Grandson

Jade Bird

Country Joe McDonald

Rival Sons

Emily King

Soccer Mommy

The Zombies

Canned Heat

Hot Tuna

Pussy Riot

Cherry Glazerr

Leven Kali

Fever 333

Dorothy

Flora Cash

Larkin Poe

Brian Cadd

Ninet Tayeb

Sir

Taylor Bennett

Amy Helm

Courtney Hadwin

Pearl

John-Robert

IAMDDB

The Marcus King Band

Victory

Hollis Brown

John Craigie

Amigo The Devil

Liz Brasher



El festival no tendrá lugar en la ubicación original de Woodstock, aunque precisamente la localidad de Bethel, donde todo se desató en 1969, organizará su propia celebración ese mismo fin de semana.